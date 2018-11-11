Donations for Joplin Overwhelming, Clothes Not Accepted

COLUMBIA - People have been eager to help in wake of last week's tornado in Joplin, but many donation centers want to remind people that the true battle is long term. The Salvation Army in Joplin is not accepting clothing donations for at least two weeks according to memeber Laura Granger. Also, The Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri and Ozark Food Harvest say they no longer need bottled water donations for now.

Executive Director of The Food Bank Peggy Kirkpatrick said, "Right now they're overhwhelmed with water. They don't need anymore water." She continued, "they have no place to put items like used clothing or things like that."

In the meantime, many of the donation centers have stressed that they are in need of cash.

Salvation Army's Major Kendall Matthews said, "cash can be used today, tomorrow and into the future for specific items."

The Salvation Army has also requested specfic items such as manual can openers, laundry detergent, and canned food. The Food Bank says donor should avoid sending donations directly to Joplin or to small groups with little storage area. The Food Bank and Salvation Army are still \ taking donations for Joplin, but storing them until officials there request them.