Donations mounting for families of Kansas City firefighters

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Donations have been pouring in for the families of two Kansas City firefighters killed during a building fire.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 42 says the union's received about $54,000 in donations for the families of veteran firefighters Larry Leggio and John Mesh. They died Oct. 12 when a building collapsed during a fire.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/1GhQq3Z ) reports other efforts include T-shirts with the images of Mesh and Leggio. As of Tuesday, donors bought 2,360 shirts. Another Kansas City area entrepreneur designed a baseball cap incorporating the initials "KC" with "FD," and says demand has exceeded supply.

The Independence School District also has set up a fund for Mesh's four daughters, and the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph created memorial scholarship funds honoring both firefighters.