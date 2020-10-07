Donations still needed for local food drive

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel are sponsoring the "Chalk Up $20 for Hunger Relief" virtual food drive.

All proceeds from the drive benefit The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

The drive was originally launched in mid-September, and currently over 55 percent of their $10,000 goal has been reached.

All donations are due on or before Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The drive promotes virtual donations of $20, via online contributions or mail-in checks. One $20 donation allows the food bank to purchase $420 worth of food to aid people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To donate online, please click here.

To donate by check, please mail your contribution to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, MO 65202. Please write BCU-MRTA on the Memo Line.