Doniphan man's body found in Current River

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 18 2015 Aug 18, 2015 Tuesday, August 18, 2015 5:48:42 AM CDT August 18, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The body of a Missouri man was found in the Current River, three days after he fell out of his kayak.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 52-year-old Russ D. O'Neal of Doniphan fell out of his 12-foot kayak while paddling the Current River eight miles south of Doniphan on Thursday. He held onto his kayak for a long time but became dislodged by exhaustion and debris. The patrol said O'Neal was not wearing a life jacket.

Crews recovered his body from the river Sunday evening.

The Springfield News-Leader reported O'Neal's death was the 37th drowning in Missouri so far this year, compared to 29 in all of 2014.

 

