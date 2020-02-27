Doniphan man's body found in Current River

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The body of a Missouri man was found in the Current River, three days after he fell out of his kayak.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 52-year-old Russ D. O'Neal of Doniphan fell out of his 12-foot kayak while paddling the Current River eight miles south of Doniphan on Thursday. He held onto his kayak for a long time but became dislodged by exhaustion and debris. The patrol said O'Neal was not wearing a life jacket.

Crews recovered his body from the river Sunday evening.

The Springfield News-Leader reported O'Neal's death was the 37th drowning in Missouri so far this year, compared to 29 in all of 2014.