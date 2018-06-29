Donna-Lee Hylton MIAA's Women's Track Athlete of the Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - After turning in one of the best times in the country in the 400m last weekend, Lincoln sprinter Donna-Lee Hylton has been named the MIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week.

Hylton recorded the third-best time in NCAA Division II, and the best in the MIAA, in the 400m at the Jayhawk Classic on Friday (Jan. 24). Hylton clocked in with a provisional time of 56.43, finishing third in the race behind two NCAA DI athletes. Hylton also ran in the 4x400m relay, joining with Tamara Keane, Lovan Palmer and Yanique Ellington to take second place behind Division I Kansas with a time of 3:53.07.

With this week's honor, Hylton becomes the fourth member of the Lincoln women's indoor track & field team to be selected as one of the MIAA's Athletes of the Week this season. Hylton is the second track honoree, joining Ellington, who was honored during the first voting period of the season. Nickeisha Beaumont and Shakeisha Miller have both been honored in the field category, with Beaumont having received two athlete of the week honors this year.

This marks the third career MIAA Track Athlete of the Week award for Hylton, who was also honored last season once during both the indoor and outdoor seasons. This is Hylton's fourth overall athlete of the week award, as the sprinter was named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Division II National Women's Track Athlete of the Week on Feb 5, 2013.

The Lincoln women's indoor track & field team, the No. 1 team in the country according to the USTFCCCA Division II national poll, will be back in action on Saturday (Feb. 1) at the GVSU Five Way. That meet, hosted by Grand Valley State University, will be held in Allendale, Mich. and is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. CST.