Donor Pledges Match up to $10K for MU Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - An anonymous donor will match contributions up to $10,000 this week to the University of Missouri Press.

UM press officials say the donation pledge is in honor of University Press Week, a national campaign hosted by the Association of American University Presses.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that University Press Week commemorates the 75th anniversary of the AAUP. It was developed long before University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe announced in May that the university would be phasing out Missouri's press operations. That decision has since been reversed.

But Lago says press employees are still trying to undo the damage from the decision to close the press, which still needs an acquisitions editor and is trying to acquire manuscripts for an upcoming catalog.