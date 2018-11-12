Donor ups CrimeStoppers reward for information on Jamar Hicks killing

COLUMBIA - An anonymous donor has given $2,000 to CrimeStoppers for information regarding the killing of a Columbia man in July.

The donation brings the reward to $3,500.

Jamar Hicks, 26, of Columbia, was in a vehicle with two other occupants when at least one other vehicle approached and opened fire. All three victims stopped at the Break Time gas station at 2709 E. Broadway.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital, where Hicks, 26, was pronounced dead. The other two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened on July 16.

Anyone with information on the killing of Jamar Hicks is asked to call (573) 875-TIPS (8477).