Donors behind $2M check to Missouri's Greitens still secret

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A mysterious political action committee that gave nearly $2 million to Missouri's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Greitens remains shrouded in secrecy.

A Federal Election Commission report Friday shows Greitens' donor, SEALs for Truth, is funded by the American Policy Coalition.

The FEC report reveals little about the committee's sole donor. The website americanpolicycoalition.com shows a logo and no other information.

SEALs for Truth gave Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer, more than $1.9 million before the contentious Republican primary in August.

The super PAC fell under scrutiny because, through a procedural quirk, it didn't disclose its donors before the primary.

The committee's donation to Greitens is one of several seven-figure checks he's received.

Most recently, the Republican Governors Association over the past week gave him two checks totaling $5 million.