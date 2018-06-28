Donors give nearly $700K after events in Ferguson

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars have poured into online fundraising sites on behalf of the family of a black 18-year-old and the white police officer who fatally shot him.

As of Wednesday, nearly $700,000 was raised for both sides through the website GoFundMe.com.

An attorney for Michael Brown's parents, Benjamin Crump, set up the Michael Brown Memorial Fund, which has raised $280,000 from more than 9,300 people in 13 days.

Two sites supporting officer Darren Wilson have drawn more than $410,000 from nearly 10,000 contributors.

A local grand jury is reviewing the Aug. 9 shooting, and the Justice Department is conducting its own civil rights investigation.

As of Wednesday, Wilson has not been charged with any wrongdoing.