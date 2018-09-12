Doodling for Dollars

The Doodle 4 Google contest allows students to submit drawings that could decorate the Google home page on special occasions.

"We have a theme each year and this years theme was 'If I could do anything I would...'," said Cat Rondeau of Google.

Stella Pruitt's answer to that: she would save the environment. A panel of judges chose Pruitt as one of forty finalists.

"All of the forty regional finalists will display their artwork in the Smithsonian Museum in New York," said Rondeau.

Google will award the winning student a $15,000 scholarship, along with benefits for his or her school.

"Our school district will receive $25,000 in grant money," said Smithton school teacher Connie Hayward.

"I'm very excited about the scholarship. I plan to get a very good education and it would just be a great honor," said Pruitt.



Google executives will pick the grand prize winner, but it's up to a public vote to decide the final four.