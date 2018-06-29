Dooley Offers Support for City-County Merger

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis is unique in the fact that is its own county. Now, the top elected official in St. Louis County says he would welcome a merger with the city.

St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley told KMOX Radio that he's in favor of the city becoming part of the county, as long as there is no cost to the county or taxpayers.

Dooley says a merger makes sense in many ways. For example, St. Louis' Lambert Airport sits in the county.

The issue came up at a recent mayoral candidate debate in St. Louis. Candidates said they would like to share resources with the county as a way to fight crime and strengthen the economy.