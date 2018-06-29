Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closes for High Water

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted operations because of high water on the Mississippi River.

The ferry crosses between Hickman, Ky., and Dorena, Mo., and connects the only border states in the country not directly accessible by road.

The ferry closed normal operations Monday morning when the river's gauge at Cairo, Ill., reached 44.5 feet.

Ferry Capt. Ed Floyd says unless the forecast calls for the river to drop, the ferry will be shut down all week.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.