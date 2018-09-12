Dorial Green-Beckham Released After Arrest

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department confirmed it arrested Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham around 10 p.m. Friday night on suspicion of drug activity and brought him into the Greene County Jail.

No charges have been filed and he was released. The Greene County Jail said it could not provide further details because he is no longer held in custody.

"We're aware of the situation and working to learn more," said Chad Moller, the University of Missouri athletic department's spokesperson.

This is Green-Beckham's second drug-related arrest during his time at Missouri. During his freshman season in 2012, Green-Beckham and two of his teammates were arrested in the parking lot of Memorial Stadium for suspicion of marijuana possession. They were all suspended for one game.

Green-Beckham played for Hillcrest High School in Springfield and was one of the top overall recruits in the country. He earned 2nd team All-SEC honors after catching 59 passes for 883 yards and 12 touchdowns in his sophomore season with the Tigers.