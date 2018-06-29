Dorial Green-Beckham Signs With MU

COLUMBIA - After much anticipation from many college football coaches around the country, one of the nation's top high school football recruits, Dorial Green-Beckham, announced he will sign with MU around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning in Springfield.

Green-Beckham, a wide receiver from Hillcrest High School in Springfield, made his announcement in a press conference broadcast on national televeision. He is ranked as ESPNU's third-best high school recruit in the nation and number one on high school recruiting website Rivals.com.

Green-Beckham, also known as DGB, was the only top five-ranked recruit – according to ESPN – who had not yet declared a school. Leading up to Wednesday, Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas were listed as his final top five schools to pick from, all Big 12 and SEC universities.

Green-Beckham toured MU last weekend and was greeted by hundreds of fans at an MU basketball game chanting "M-I-Z D-G-B!"

Within seconds of his announcement Wednesday morning, Twitter was aflutter with the hashtag #DGB from an array of commentators. Coach Pinkel, MU players, angry Arkansas fans and celebratory MU fans all had something to say about DGB's acceptance with the Tigers.