Double fatality crash closes down Highway 124

BOONE COUNTY — A double fatality crash closed down a highway in northern Boone County Wednesday afternoon.

The head-on collision occurred just before noon on Highway 124 near Bentwood Lane, between Hallsville and Centralia.

When responders first arrived at the scene, one of the drivers was already dead. The other driver died as crews tried to remove her from her car.

Neither car had additional passengers.

Following the crash, the Boone County Fire Protection District said it expected the road to be closed for several hours.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated with more information about the crash.]