Douglas County sheriff says 2 dead in shooting
GOODHOPE (AP) - Authorities in southwest Missouri said a man and a woman died in an apparent murder-suicide.
KYTV reports Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase posted on the office's Facebook page that deputies were called to a home in the Goodhope area Monday, after a a mail carrier found a letter in a mailbox that said "we are dead." The letter also said to call the sheriff.
Degase and deputies arrived to find the bodies of a man and woman. He said it appears the man shot the woman before shooting himself.
Their names had not been released.
