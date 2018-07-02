Douglass Park Improvements to be Discussed Tonight

COLUMBIA - Two plans will be discussed Oct. 24 at the Columbia Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting.

The commission will discuss two different comprehensive plans, each with a different phase one plan.

Plan A's phase one amenities include 21 parking spaces along 5th Street, an outdoor amphitheater with a concrete stage near 5th Street, and constructing bike racks for up to 24 bikes.

Some amenities for phase one of Plan B are two one-wall handball courts, an amphitheater on the north side, and a concrete sidewalk through the park from Providence Road to 5th Street.

The plans share a few of the same possibilities. Both plans would implement an amphitheater, both would improve playgrounds, and both would expand the open play area. Both comprehensive plans include building a skate park as well.

The 2014 Fiscal Year began on October 1, and the new budget gives the Parks and Rec Department $100,000 to spend on Douglass Park renovations.

The department will hold a public input meeting on Oct. 24, and members of the public can ask Parks and Rec staff members questions about the Douglass Park Improvement Project.

Editor's note: The story has been corrected to reflect the correct day of the meeting.