Down to Rams and Dolphins for Fisher

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams are reporting on their website that they and the Dolphins are finalists in the bidding to hire Jeff Fisher as their head coach.

The team said Monday that the former Titans coach completed a second interview with the Rams on Sunday, touring facilities in St. Louis and spending time with quarterback Sam Bradford. Fisher also interviewed with owner Stan Kroenke in Denver last week.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said both teams anticipate a decision from Fisher in the new few days.

The team said Fisher's visit to St. Louis lasted about four hours, and said he returned to his home in Nashville on Sunday night to begin deliberating.

The Rams also have interviewed Arizona defensive coordinator Ray Horton for the position.