Down To The Wire

COLUMBIA - As the school semester winds down, most college-aged students have crammed for finals and rushed home for the... More >>
FULTON — Kansas City-based Noble Health Management Corporation announced Thursday that it entered into a contract to operate Fulton Medical... More >>
BOONVILLE - Travel across Missouri, and it's hard to miss the electronic signs that line the highways. The signs... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY —Crews responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of East High Street in Jefferson City just... More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than 100 pieces of art by the late Kansas City artist Thomas Hart... More >>
COOPER COUNTY - Authorities will resume searching the Lamine River on Friday at approximately 9:30 a.m. in relation to missing... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Students at both Jefferson City high schools will have to wait until 2020 to take their final... More >>
COLUMBIA - Several counties in mid-Missouri don't have enough road deputies, creating issues for sheriff's departments as they try to... More >>
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy Hubbard sat down for a meeting with their supervisor at city hall... More >>
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Building on a partnership with a local elementary school, The Summit Church paid the debt for... More >>
WASHINGTON - Senator Josh Hawley issued a statement following the U.S. House of Representatives passing two articles of impeachment against... More >>
FULTON - Three men were arrested just before 1 p.m. Wednesday after a narcotics search resulted in the discovery of... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Association of American Medical Colleges reports there are currently more female medical students than male medical students... More >>
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School senior Jalen Logan-Redding signed Wednesday to play football with the University of Minnesota and... More >>
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Coat Rack project aims to keep all residents warm throughout the year. The... More >>
ST. LOUIS — An open records dispute over whether the state can charge fees for the time officials spend redacting... More >>
COLUMBIA— The University of Missouri and a small Michigan college have settled a lawsuit over a multimillion-dollar bequest that required... More >>
