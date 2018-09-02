Downed Trees Cause Power Outages

COLUMBIA - City power officials said Monday the heavy snow on trees caused branches to break across the city, knocking down power lines and cutting off power to a peak of 4,000 customers. There were 40 known outages as of about 8:30 a.m. Monday, and power had been restored to all but 1,500 customers, city officials said.

Power officials ask residents to report downed power lines by calling 573-875-2555. Officials said you can identify power lines as the ones at the top of the pole. Cable and phone lines are usually lower on the pole. Officials warn residents to stay clear of downed lines and to call 911 if anyone is hurt.