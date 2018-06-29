Downtown Bar Honoring Fallen Columbia Firefighter

COLUMBIA - Harpo's Bar and Grill is honoring fallen Columbia firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt Thursday by collecting donations. The money raised will go toward to the Missouri Children's Burn Camp, which was requested by Britt's family.

A firefighter boot will be placed in front of Harpo's Front bar and atrium bar beginning at 3 p.m.

Harpo's owners Chuck Naylor and Kevin Fitzpatrick said they'll match every dollar.

"In honor of Bruce Britt and his family we will be collecting donations and personally matching dollar for dollar. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bruce's family and his fellow firefighters," Naylor and Fitzpatrick said.

The Missouri Children's burn camp is for any child hospitalized by a burn that qualifies. The camp doesn't cost any money for the campers.