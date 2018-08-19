Downtown Businesses Adjust To Construction

Some businesses are feeling the pressure. Geisha Sushi Bar hostess Mimi Mach said, "It's located right outside, so people can't even walk by, or park right outside, or see us. So, it's been just a lot slower lately."

Other businesses are getting creative to help bring customers in. American Shoe and Envy are having construction sales to let people know it is business as usual at their shops. Envy manager Kelly Williams said, "It's brought in a lot more attention. So I think a lot more traffic has come in and noticed it. So I think it's helped with business."

Downtown stores located away from the construction say they were worried about business dropping due to the construction, but business has remained normal.