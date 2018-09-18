Downtown Businesses Raise Money for Farmers and Artisans Markets

5 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, March 20 2013 Mar 20, 2013 Wednesday, March 20, 2013 6:20:00 PM CDT March 20, 2013 in News
By: Lauren Bale

COLUMBIA - Local Columbia restaurants and galleries came together Wednesday evening for the 2nd annual Art of Food event.

Downtown Columbia galleries invited participants to enjoy art and food, catered by local restaurants.

Proceeds will go to the Farmers and Artisans Markets' 2013 season.

Event coordinator, Haley Schwarz said she hoped the event would make more people aware of the local food and art options Columbia has to offer. 

