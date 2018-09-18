Downtown Businesses Raise Money for Farmers and Artisans Markets

COLUMBIA - Local Columbia restaurants and galleries came together Wednesday evening for the 2nd annual Art of Food event.

Downtown Columbia galleries invited participants to enjoy art and food, catered by local restaurants.

Proceeds will go to the Farmers and Artisans Markets' 2013 season.

Event coordinator, Haley Schwarz said she hoped the event would make more people aware of the local food and art options Columbia has to offer.