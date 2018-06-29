Downtown Columbia booming on Small Business Saturday

COLUMBIA - Small Business Saturday kicked off in downtown Columbia.

Local shops and restaurants proudly displayed their small business stickers, pennants and balloons.

Sydney Livingston shopped downtown Saturday with her mom and aunt from Minnesota.

"I think it's great that the community is coming down here and helping out the small businesses," Livingston said.

Locals and out of town guests filled West Broadway looking for deals and supporting the Columbia economy.

Roman Wolfe works at Absolute Vintage and said the store is "definitely busy for a Saturday in November."

American Express started Small Business Saturday on November 27, 2010

According to Farm Bureau Financial Services, for every $100 spent, approximately $68 stays in your local economy.

"In relation to other smaller cities, (Columbia) probably doing very well because we do have a pretty good economy and there are a lot of flourishing small businesses in Columbia," Wolfe said.

"I love coming down here and seeing all the cute little boutiques and how they're set up," Livingston said.

Wolfe said she believes the warmer weather is good for Small Business Saturday because "lots of people want to be out and walk around because it's so nice outside."