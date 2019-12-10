Downtown Columbia pizzeria suddenly closes doors
COLUMBIA - Neapolitan pizza restaurant MidiCi closed its doors for good on Sunday after roughly 3 years in Columbia.
The company posted on Instagram just a few hours before closing Sunday, telling followers that they would no longer be doing business.
To our Wonderful Friends: It is with no small degree of sadness that we at MidiCi, your neighbors who believe "People Are The Best Thing That Can Happen To Anyone", must announce that after Sunday at 8:00 pm, we will be closed and no longer doing business. We appreciate your valued patronage these past 3 years and the great privilege of having been able to serve you. You have been appreciated and treasured. We wish you nothing but happiness and safe passage in your travels. Happy holidays!
A sign was also posted to the door of the restaurant, telling customers that "as of Sunday, 12/08, we will be closing our doors for good."