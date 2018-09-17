Downtown Columbia Prepares for 100th MU Homecoming

COLUMBIA - Hotels, restaurants and shops in Columbia are preparing for what may be the biggest homecoming weekend ever.

If you are looking for a place to stay October 14-16, you may have to travel to Jefferson City to find a room. All hotels in Columbia are booked for MU's homecoming weekend, and some have been booked since last year.

Restaurant reservations are booked up, too, but there are several restaurants including Addison's and Sophia's, which will use a walk-in basis for the entire weekend.

Most shops and restaurants will have extra employees on hand to handle the large crowds.

As usual on game days, "The District" downtown business group urges fans to utilize the parking garages available downtown.

The Columbia Police Department will not be using any extra security or traffic patrols beyond its normal game-day routine.