Downtown Columbia's Canopies Come Down

The public works department will take down the remaining concrete canopies along Broadway. Work begins Monday morning, on the north side of the street.

The crews will remove the section between 10th Street and Hitt Street first.

New black awnings will replace the old canopies.

The general manager of Jimmy John's doesn't think the new awnings will make any major difference.

"Not at all," said Kedric Busch."I mean, I think it will make the building look better. It's not going to make it any worse by any means what so ever."

Crews will begin work between 5a.m. and 11a.m.