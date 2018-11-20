Downtown Columbia Sees New Parking Meters

COLUMBIA - The city is changing some parking meters once again. On Ninth Street, between University Avenue and Locust Street, the meters are now single space as part of a trial period that's scheduled to run the rest of May.

In addition to change, you can pay the meter with a credit card or your cell phone. The meters do not currently accept EZ Park Cards.

The last time the city tested out a new type of meter, it didn't go so well. It started testing a multi-spaced meter in February, but had to cut the trial short after receiving numerous complaints about them.

Once the current trial period is over, the Downtown Parking Task Force will meet and discuss the feedback from meter users.