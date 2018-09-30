Downtown Columbia shooting leaves one person injured
COLUMBIA - A person was in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning in Columbia.
Columbia police officers responded to reports of gunshots heard near Ash Street and College Avenue around 3:15 a.m., according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
Officers found one person who was shot. Shell casings were found on the scene.
