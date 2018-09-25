Downtown FastCAT Bus Route to Debut Monday, Free Until Aug. 27

COLUMBIA - The student oriented FastCAT bus route is set to begin operation on Monday, August 13.

The route is scheduled to run a continuous loop through downtown Columbia and service both MU and Stephens College campuses.

The route will have two buses in operation at a time, with stops at each of the 24 FastCAT stops every 15 minutes.

The route is designed to provide safe and reliable "door to door" service to students by following a route that passes by or very near to both MU and Stephens College, all downtown areas, Greektown and most downtown Columbia area apartment complexes.

FastCAT will be free to all riders from Monday, August 13 until August 27.

Standard fares will be $62.50 per semester for unlimited rides if purchased in bundles of 20 or more, or a flat cost of $100 if purchased individually.

In addition, riders using FastCAT can obtain free transfer slips that allows them access to the entire Columbia Transit system at no additional charge.

FastCAT will run the following schedule:

Monday-Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Thursday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 a.m.

Saturday from 9:50 a.m. until 2:30 a.m.

Sunday from noon until 10 p.m.