Downtown Fulton Bubbles Over

FULTON - The city of Fulton held it's third annual Bubble Blowout Monday morning. Fulton Parks and Recreation filled a fountain with bubble bath in front of city hall.

Mr. Bubble sponsored the event this year through donating t-shirts and more than two gallons of bubble bath.

Fulton created the event as one last outdoor activity before school starts. City officials expected to have more than 100 guests.