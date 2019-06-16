Downtown Fulton Businesses Test Extended Hours

"We're hoping that it'll be an event for people to come down, so that they'll come and go shopping and maybe have dinner," she said. "I know that Bek's has offered to have specials during ladies night. You know, appetizer specials, drink specials, that sort of thing."

The campaign is a promotional effort to encourage residents to spend money locally, rather than shop elsewhere.

"Well, I think it's going to be great," said Jack Dunn, a Fulton resident. "It's going to be for the working man, he'll have time to come out and go do some shopping."

Each shop has its own unique plan to attract customers. McCoskrie plans on allowing her customers to sample some of her gourmet foods.

"Well, I think they'll be happy," she said. "You know it's always hard to get the word out, and it'll probably take some time to do that but we're hoping that they'll come down and be happy that we are doing it."

The hours will be extended on the first Thursday of every month, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.  The business owners said right now, they're just trying out the extended hours. The trial period will continue until December.

