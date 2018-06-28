Downtown Hermann Digs the DREAM

Thanks to the DREAM Initiative, the City of Hermann has spent $600,000 of state money to help fix the water and sewage system and the downtown sidewalks. DREAM is an acronym for Downtown Revitalization and Economic Assistance for Missouri.

"What makes the DREAM initiative so helpful is it gets all the departments inside the state government to work together, so that's been an extremely helpful thing," said John Lester, City Administrator. "You just simply get a lot more attention."

Hermann is the smallest of the 10 cities to get the DREAM help.

"What it provides especially for a small community like ours is a mechanism to really do some planning and thought and really do an inventory of what's already in place," said Lester.

That inventory means evaluating Hermann's housing needs for the first time.

Gov. Blunt stressed the importance of DREAM, and says the one-year-old program is just beginning to benefit Missourians.

"Six-hundred thousand dollars that might not have gone here without the DREAM Initiative has arrived through the DREAM Initiative, and we're very excited about that," said Blunt.

Sedalia is the only other Mid-Missouri city to get the designation so far, but the governor says the state will soon announce the names of more cities that will receive help.

Gov. Blunt also says the DREAM cities will receive even more support in years two and three of the program.