Downtown Kansas City sculpture damaged in lightning strike

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City officials say repairing a lightning-damaged sculpture that is a fixture of the downtown skyline will cost more than $1 million.

The Kansas City Star reports that the city's insurance is expected to cover the cost of fixing the futuristic sculpture. It's one of four that sits atop the 300-foot tall pylons that suspend the Bartle Hall Convention Center above Interstate 670.

City Manager Troy Schulte said workers first noticed the damage last fall while setting up blue lights on the sculptures to celebrate the Kansas City Royals' winning season. This is the first damage to the Sky Stations since they were installed in 1994.

On Wednesday, a City Council committee is expected to consider a $1.3 million repair contract with the fabricator that built the sculptures.