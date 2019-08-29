Downtown Mexico gets a cleanup for National Day of Service

By: Katie Moeller, KOMU 8 Reporter
MEXICO - Miss Missouri contestants and local residents cleaned up downtown Mexico to celebrate Earth Day and Miss America's National Day of Service on Sunday. 

Volunteers picked up trash, swept the sidewalks and collected money for the Children's Miracle Network.

"Mexico in general is really clean I think," contestant Jennifer Davi said. "But if I can make it just a little bit better today, that's the point." 

Miss Missouri Executive Co-Director Alice Leonatti said she wasn't surprised at the number of local volunteers helping to cleanup the downtown area. 

"Everyone here in Mexico is used to giving back," she said. "But I know the people and businesses here love seeing the contestants helping to give back to the town that hosts the pageant."

This June, Mexico will host the Miss Missouri Pageant, a preliminary for Miss America, for the 76th year.

In addition to sprucing up the streets, the contestants raised more than $1,700 for Children's Miracle Network. 

"The best thing about this National Day of Service is that most of the money raised for sick kids stays right here in Missouri," Leonatti said. "So for example, MU Children's Hospital will be receiving a large amount of that money raised."

