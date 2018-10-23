Downtown Moberly conducts tourism survey to revitalize city

MOBERLY - City council and community members met with research firm Destination Services to survey residents on what it would take to revitalize Moberly's business and tourism.

The survey concluded the favorite ways to increase visitor traffic into Moberly would be to attract more investors as well as getting more restaurants, night life and lodging into the area.

Executive director of the Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce Megan Schmitt said there are many opportunities for new businesses in Moberly because there are around 35 empty buildings in downtown.

While trying to get more business traction into Moberly, investors and business owners are important, but Moberly Chamber of Commerce Tourism Specialist Michelle Greenwell said much of it has to do with marketing of the area.

"One of our biggest pieces of our plans is social media," said Greenwell, "So that's kind of the direction we are heading with our marketing plan."

Greenwell said that since the chamber has started making weekly facebook lives about happenings in the city, community engagement and engagement outside of Moberly has increased.

Julie Sharp has owned Encore clothing boutique in Moberly for more than four years. She said she has had consistent business despite the lack of tourism. Her secret is to provide experiences to her customers through events like fashion shows and what she calls "girl's nights out."

"I think it's important to keep our downtowns open, keep our historic buildings full and keep people driving down the street when there's nowhere to park." Sharp said.

The Chamber of Commerce said that conducting the tourism survey was phase one of increasing tourism and are expecting to see an increase by 2019.