Downtown Moberly Hosting Another "Cruise Night"

MOBERLY - Downtown Moberly is hosting another "cruise night" tonight beginning at 7 p.m.

The event will kick off with a trophy presentation at the city hall parking lot.

There will also be tours of the fourth street theater restoration project and a number of non-profits will be collecting items for their causes.

KZZT radio station will also be celebrating their 25th anniversary on the Commerce Bank plaza.