Downtown St. Louis Prepares for PrideFest

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Downtown St. Louis is preparing to host the annual PrideFest this weekend for the first time in 15 years after organizers moved the event from Tower Grove Park.

Staci Stift, president of Pride St. Louis Inc., says in addition to providing more space, the move to downtown saves money. She says previous festivals have drawn up to 80,000 people over the two days.

This weekend's event comes after this week's Supreme Court decisions that gave a significant boost to same-sex marriage. And for the first time, the St. Louis and St. Louis County police departments will have a recruitment booth at the festival this year.

But not everyone is happy about the event moving downtown. An alternative Pride event is planned for Saturday in Tower Grove Park.