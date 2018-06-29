Downtown St. Louis Site Wins Major Award

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A revitalized area of downtown St. Louis has been named one of the top designed public spaces in the world.

The American Society of Landscape Architects on Wednesday announced that St. Louis' Citygarden was among 37 winners from nearly 600 entries. Citygarden earned an Honor Award in General Design.

Citygarden was designed by Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects. It includes a three-acre sculpture park, greenery, even a water area where children play in warm weather. St. Louis was also honored for the "Great Streets Initiative" project on South Grand Boulevard.