Downtown Streets Undergo Improvements

COLUMBIA - Downtown Columbia is undergoing a sidewalk and ramp project beginning June 18 at 7:00 a.m. and continuing over the next several weeks.

The intersections of Sixth and Cherry, Seventh and Locust, Seventh and Elm, and the Sixth Street alley approach will receive improvements to their pedestrian crosswalks and ADA ramps.

The project has a total cost of $97,776.50. Funding for the project is provided by the Community Development Block Grant.

The first phase of work being done by J.C. Industries will be at the intersection of Sixth Street and Cherry Street, resulting in a temporary closure of Cherry Street.

MoDOT advises people to use caution when in the construction area and use alternative routes when possible.