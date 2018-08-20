Dozens Arrested in 3-Day KC-Area Crime Sweep

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A three-day operation targeting killers and other violent offenders resulted in the arrest of dozens of suspected criminals in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports officer cleared 133 warrants, made 71 other arrests and charged 10 convicted felons with illegally possessing firearms.



More than 160 law enforcement officers from Kansas City, Independence, Clay County, the FBI and six other federal agencies participated in the operation.



Officers found 649 new cell phones still in their packages at one house, and $1,550 in counterfeit money, all of it $50 bills, at another.



Also recovered during the sweep, which started Wednesday, were 48 firearms, $10,725 and nearly 20 pounds of narcotics