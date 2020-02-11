Dozens attend first ever rage yoga class, which includes cursing and alcohol

23 hours 47 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 1:38:25 PM CST February 10, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Megan Dillard

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF ) -- Yoga is about finding your center. There's a new trend to track down tranquility in the metro, but it’s a more alternative twist to the usually peaceful exercise.

Amanda Kauffman strolled into the back room at Cinder Block Brewery Monday night with a beer in one hand and a yoga mat in the other. She was there to teach the first ever rage yoga class in Kansas City.

“It’s a little bit different than your traditional yoga," she said. "You have dim lights, you have soft music. This is the complete opposite. It’s yoga with an attitude basically.”

She started practicing yoga seven years ago, but two years back, she came across a new technique she said is more her style.

“A lot of people stay away from yoga because they think, 'Oh well, you know, I’m not good enough for that, or what are people going to think about my poses,'" she said. "And in here, you can just be yourself.”

Kauffman now teaches rage yoga.

“The technique is different. Instead of calming your mind, you’re bringing everything out instead," she said. "Instead of just trying to push it out quietly, you’re going to push it out, and it’s going to be loud!”

Monday night’s class participants each got a beer that they drank throughout their time on the mat, and traditional hand motions and positions were replaced with gestures and sounds you’d more likely see at a rock concert.

“I’ve never done rage yoga before," attendee Hillary Luppino said. "I had recently seen something online about it, and then I saw that it was available here, so I just jumped on the opportunity.”

She appreciated the alcohol twist, but also “the idea of also kind of incorporating the stress release of like yelling or screaming or flipping somebody off, you know what I mean?”

Kauffman described the scene before the 7 p.m. class began.

“We’ll be listening to loud explicit music, we will be cussing, using profanity, yelling, screaming, just letting all the negative energy out tonight. That’s the goal," she said.

The instructor said mental health is as critical as physical maintenance, and the combination of these two things appealed to her.

“In my house, I practice yoga to rock music, to metal music, to loud music," Kauffman said. "That’s just what I enjoy. So when I saw the teacher training program for rage yoga, it spoke to me. It’s the perfect combination of anyone who’s into yoga and into an alternative lifestyle as well.”

The rage yoga practice began in Canada, and there have been two instructor training courses so far. The next class here in the metro is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Anytime Fitness in Excelsior Springs.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
CAMDENTON - A man barricaded himself in his home and shot himself in the head when officers showed up with... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:00:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
COLUMBIA- Prosecutors have filed charged against a Columbia man for his role in a January 26 shooting on Business Loop... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Learn how local elections affect daily life
Learn how local elections affect daily life
COLUMBIA - Local elections are around the corner and one group is doing it's part to prepare voters. A... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:15:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 north of Harvester Road was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:48:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of Fatima and the Missouri Military Academy on the wrestling mat Monday night... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 9:11:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in Sports

Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two Target 8 investigations about city staff discovering a forgotten funds worth... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:23:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex. A city... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:21:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Columbia health center briefly closed due to arson, the health... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:51:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
COLUMBIA - It's been 60 years since the Sharp End was demolished, but that doesn't mean it's been forgotten. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is urging Missouri residents to ensure that they have a working smoke alarm... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus
Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite no confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri to date, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Columbia parents voice concerns about "time out rooms" and funding
Columbia parents voice concerns about "time out rooms" and funding
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' decided Monday night to push the contract renewal for a controversial company involving special education... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

CPS rezoning forces families to split their households between separate schools
CPS rezoning forces families to split their households between separate schools
COLUMBIA -- Construction of a new middle school will separate some siblings within the Columbia Public School district. Attendance area... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:34:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses
Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses
MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - House Bill 1334 allows a resident of Missouri to have a "medical alert notation" placed on... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 1:55:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
COOPER COUNTY - A judge allowed a man charged with child molestation to wait for his trial out of jail... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 11:33:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Former Tolton wrestling coach arrested for sexual abuse
Former Tolton wrestling coach arrested for sexual abuse
COLUMBIA - A former wrestling coach at Tolton Catholic High School was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 11:17:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election year budget plan that recycles previously rejected... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:04:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing
Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing
COLUMBIA - Monday marks four months since Mengqi Ji Elledge disappeared. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, remains the prime suspect in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 4:02:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 40°
3pm 40°
4pm 40°
5pm 39°