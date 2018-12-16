Dozens gather for mid-Missouri Pagan Pride Day

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians had the chance to gather in downtown Columbia Sunday to celebrate Pagan pride.

Mid-Missouri Pagan Pride Day has taken place in Columbia every year for more than a decade, and this year's edition brought in dozens of guests.

The event began at Peace Park around noon with a ritual. An open mic followed the ritual a short time later.

On top of that, several vendors were out selling items for guests who were in attendance.

Organizers of the event said it is a great way for people to come together and celebrate their differences. Heather Shawver was one of the representatives at the event Sunday and said she enjoys getting to see so many familiar faces.

"There are people here that I only see once a year because they come out exclusive for Pagan Pride Day," Shawver said. "It's a place where people can come together where people who may be interested in Paganism, but may not know where to go. They can come forward and learn about the community, meet people, get some information."

Shawver said Paganism can have a wide meaning depending on who you ask, but also said Sunday's event celebrated non-traditional religions where people tend to worship different aspects of nature.

The event was scheduled to wrap up at 6 p.m. Sunday with another ritual. For more information about the event, click here.