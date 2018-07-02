Dozens of homes, cars damaged by graffiti in O'Fallon

O'FALLON (AP) - Residents of a subdivision in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon are cleaning up after vulgar and offensive images were spray-painted on dozens of homes, streets and cars.

KMOV-TV reports that several people in the Monticello neighborhood woke up Sunday morning to find the graffiti. Police told one resident that high school kids were suspected. No arrests have been made.

An investigation continues.