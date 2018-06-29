Dozens of Homes Damaged in Kimberling City Area
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The storms that hit southern Missouri damaged dozens of home in the Kimberling City area.
Kimberling City--Stone County Presiding Commissioner Dennis Wood said up to about 60 homes were damaged by storms early Wednesday in the Kimberling City area. He said four people were hurt, but their injuries did not appear to be serious serious.
Connie Gutting, manager of the Kimberling Inn Resort, said the resort was full of anglers preparing for a large fishing tournament planned for Thursday.
Gutting told the Springfield News Leader that the tornadoes destroyed the inn's three docks and damaged many of the boats that tournament participants had brought with them for the tournament, which has been canceled.
