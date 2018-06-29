Dozier, Duffey lead Twins past Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brian Dozier hit his 25th home run of the season and the 100th of his career, leading Tyler Duffey and the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Saturday night and ending a four-game losing streak.

Dozier has 17 homers since June 25, most in the majors over that span. He also doubled and scored twice. Robbie Grossman added three hits, including a home run.

For the second time this season, the Twins homered three times off Royals starter Dillon Gee (4-6).

Eddie Rosario's two-run shot in the fifth inning put the Twins ahead 4-1. Dozier followed him with a towering drive deep into the second deck in left.

Duffey (8-8) won for the third time in three starts this month. He allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings, striking out six.

Ryan Pressly pitched a scoreless eighth and Brandon Kintzler allowed an unearned run in the ninth but held on for his 11th save in 12 chances.