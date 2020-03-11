DP Test 1
COLUMBIA - MU classes will be instructed online up until Spring Break due to fears of a coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA announced Wednesday their sporting events, including NCAA Tournament basketball games, will not be open to the... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans are calling for an audit of the state auditor's office. The bill, filed... More >>
COLUMBIA - The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday Missouri will receive $9.8 million in grants to... More >>
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and... More >>
(CNN) - For the first time in 11 years, the World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic as a... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - State health officials activated a hotline Wednesday for people seeking information related to the novel coronavirus, or... More >>
(CNN) – Many babies struggle to fall asleep without a parent at their side, or wake frequently during the night... More >>
COLUMBIA - Columbia College has announced it will be temporarily moving in-seat classes to virtual classes in the state of... More >>
COLUMBIA - A person who attended NICAR20, an investigative journalism conference in New Orleans this past weekend, has tested positive... More >>
COLUMBIA - Love Coffee is not your typical coffee shop. It's a chance for people with disabilities in mid-Missouri to... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - After a press release declaring that the capitol is taking measures to prevent the spread of the... More >>
COLUMBIA - Quizzing, studying and memorization helped a local speller win the Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee Tuesday. 13-year-old... More >>
KANSAS CITY - A small but enthusiastic crowd in Kansas City expected Joe Biden's win for Missouri Tuesday night at... More >>
COLUMBIA - At 7:01 p.m. the Associated Press declared Biden the winner of Missouri's Democratic presidential primary. This live... More >>
COLUMBIA - Hayden Holt crashed his car into a utility pole and died after a brief vehicle pursuit by... More >>
COLUMBIA - CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will be acquiring Schnuck Markets Inc.’s retail and specialty pharmacy businesses, according to... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The office of Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, has filed a law suit against the Jim Bakker... More >>
