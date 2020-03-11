DP Test 1

BREAKING: MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns
COLUMBIA - MU classes will be instructed online up until Spring Break due to fears of a coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 4:05:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

NCAA Tournament basketball games to be closed to public
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA announced Wednesday their sporting events, including NCAA Tournament basketball games, will not be open to the... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

State senators discuss bill requiring audit of State Auditor
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans are calling for an audit of the state auditor's office. The bill, filed... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Missouri receives $9.8 million federal grant to fight Coronavirus
COLUMBIA - The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday Missouri will receive $9.8 million in grants to... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in Missouri, three other states
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:33:03 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as WHO declares a global pandemic
(CNN) - For the first time in 11 years, the World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic as a... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:22:05 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

State health officials offering novel coronavirus information hotline
JEFFERSON CITY - State health officials activated a hotline Wednesday for people seeking information related to the novel coronavirus, or... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:28:00 AM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Babies with severe sleep problems at greater risk for anxiety
(CNN) – Many babies struggle to fall asleep without a parent at their side, or wake frequently during the night... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:15:49 AM CDT March 11, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia College moves to online classes in Washington
COLUMBIA - Columbia College has announced it will be temporarily moving in-seat classes to virtual classes in the state of... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:05:00 AM CDT March 11, 2020 in Top Stories

MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - A person who attended NICAR20, an investigative journalism conference in New Orleans this past weekend, has tested positive... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 9:24:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

EmVP: A new coffee shop with a special mission
COLUMBIA - Love Coffee is not your typical coffee shop. It's a chance for people with disabilities in mid-Missouri to... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Fear of Coronavirus leads to visiting restrictions at State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - After a press release declaring that the capitol is taking measures to prevent the spread of the... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:32:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in Continuous News

Meet mid-Missouri's spelling bee champion
COLUMBIA - Quizzing, studying and memorization helped a local speller win the Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee Tuesday. 13-year-old... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:30:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Kansas City Biden supporters excited about state win
KANSAS CITY - A small but enthusiastic crowd in Kansas City expected Joe Biden's win for Missouri Tuesday night at... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 6:17:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Live Blog: Biden wins Missouri presidential primary
COLUMBIA - At 7:01 p.m. the Associated Press declared Biden the winner of Missouri's Democratic presidential primary. This live... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 3:56:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Columbia police release video of chase that ended in death of 17-year-old
COLUMBIA - Hayden Holt crashed his car into a utility pole and died after a brief vehicle pursuit by... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

CVS Pharmacy to acquire 110 Schnucks pharmacies
COLUMBIA - CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will be acquiring Schnuck Markets Inc.’s retail and specialty pharmacy businesses, according to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Attorney General Eric Schmitt files lawsuit against Jim Bakker show
JEFFERSON CITY - The office of Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, has filed a law suit against the Jim Bakker... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 1:24:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News
