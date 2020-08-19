Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Mike Parson, urges Missourians to wear masks

JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Response, met with Gov. Mike Parson and state health officials on Tuesday.

Dr. Birx encouraged Missourians to practice social distancing, wear a mask and avoid large gatherings.

"Let's be very clear where spread occurs, it spreads indoors and outdoors where we're close to each other and we have our masks off," she said. "We need to say to ourselves, are we six feet apart, do we have our masks on? And if we can't answer those questions, then we shouldn't be there."

Dr. Birx did not go so far as to suggest a statewide mask mandate, but her comments are sparking new calls for such a mandate from Missouri Democrats.

In a statement, the Missouri Democratic Party urged Gov. Parson to put in place a statewide mask requirement.

"During today's briefing, Dr. Birx made clear that Missouri is not doing enough to fight COVID-19," the statement said. "It's time for Gov. Parson to stop playing politics and start listening to the experts who are urging him to put in place a mask rule that will protect Missourians."

Dr. Birx and Gov. Parson also took part in a roundtable discussion with other state community leaders to discuss Missouri's response to COVID-19.

"It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or a Republican, you need to wear a mask and socially distance," Dr. Birx said. "You need to not have parties in your backyard and in your living room, and we need to stop the spread of this virus because we can."

Gov. Parson echoed Dr. Birx's sentiment, and stressed individual responsibility over state mandates.

"In a college town, let's just say you want to shut the bars down at a certain time or you don't want kids to go to a bar. They're going to go somewhere. We all know that, the truth is they're going to go somewhere and they're going to hangout and stuff," Parson said. "What is their responsibility when they do that knowing the possibility is they are the ones spreading that."