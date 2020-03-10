Dr. Jill Biden and Jason Kander visit Veterans Community Project

KANSAS CITY – Dr. Jill Biden is on a tour of Mid-Missouri today. And with the Biden’s military background, she began her day at the Veterans Community Project.

The Veterans Community Project caters to the needs of veterans – including housing. Co-founder Brandon Mixon is a veteran and said Dr. Biden visiting means a lot.

“The best thing to hope for is community awareness, really just informing her (Biden) of the different traumas and issues that a lot of us vets come through or go through, especially when you get home,” Mixon said.

Biden and Kander met with Mixon and other VCP employees to have a closed-door meeting. Afterwards, Biden spoke to a veteran living in a VCP home and said how important it is to help not only veterans, but especially women veterans.

“When we think of homeless, a lot of times, we think a lot of times of men," Biden said. "I just talked to a woman and she told me her story. You can imagine how devastating it is to a family to see a mother with her children with nowhere to go. This is one of the things we have to fix in America.”

Kander said not only is it important to vote, but to vote for veterans.

“I don’t think I have to explain to veterans how important it is to vote, because veterans know exactly what they sacrificed,” Kander said. “What I would suggest, instead, is everyone get out and vote to honor our veterans.”

Kander did say, however, that he is not going to endorse a specific candidate.

“When my husband is elected president, we’re going to pick up where the Obama-Biden administration left off,” Biden said. “We’re going to help our veterans and military families.”

Biden plans to attend “Get out the vote” rallies in Columbia and St. Louis today.