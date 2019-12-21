Dr. Ty Crain announced as new Fulton Superintendent

FULTON - The Board of Education announced Friday, Dec 20 that Dr. Ty Crain will be the new Superintendent of Fulton Public Schools.

Dr. Crain's term as Superintendent will begin on July 1, 2020. Crain is in his third year with the district as Assistant Superintendent and has 19 years of experience in education.

The new Superintendent received a degree in Agriculture Education from MU. He began by teaching agriculture in northeast Missouri and later became a building principal for 10 years before moving to Fulton where he became Assistant Superintendent.

According to a press release from Fulton Public Schools student learning, continuous improvement, and building relationships throughout the community and county will be Dr. Crain's focus.